Handbook on International Humanitarian Law launched for Malaysian Parliamentarians

KUALA LUMPUR: A handbook on International Humanitarian Law (IHL) which serves as a reference for Malaysian parliamentarians in carrying out their relevant roles was jointly launched by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) at Parliament building here today.

The book titled “Promoting Respect for International Humanitarian Law: A Handbook for Malaysian Parliamentarians” jointly developed by ICRC and MRCS, highlights the relevance of IHL in Malaysia besides elaborating the pivotal role played by lawmakers and providing detailed explanations on key points regarding IHL.

Head of Regional Delegation ICRC Kuala Lumpur, Biljana Milosevic said the book was developed as a tool to help understand IHL and the invaluable role of parliamentarians in its domestic implementation.

“I hope Yang Berhormat-Yang Berhormat find this Handbook and its Malay publication useful in your public service,” she said in her welcoming remarks which was made available to Bernama.

The launch of the seminal handbook was jointly organised by the ICRC and MRCS with the support of the Malaysian Foreign Ministry, the Malaysian Parliament and the Institute for Political Reform and Democracy (REFORM Malaysia).

Among those who attended the launch were National Chairperson of MRCS, Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun.

The book launch was followed by a round-table discussion in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Malaysia’s accession to the Geneva Conventions this year.

The round table highlights Malaysia’s commitment and contributions to humanitarian action domestically and globally since 1962, besides identifying concrete ways forward to ensure and promote respect for the Geneva Conventions and IHL. — Bernama