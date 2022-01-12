Handyman pleads guilty to bribing cop

JOHOR BAHRU: A handyman pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here today to bribing a policeman last year.

Wong Chee Ming, 33, made the plea after the charge against them was read out by a court interpreter before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

He was charged with giving a bribe of RM1,290 to a 31-year-old police lance corporal as an inducement to exempt him and another person C. Elamaran from undergoing urine tests.

The offence was committed at Simpang Tiga Jalan Air Bemban, Taman Air Bemban, Kulai, at about 3.15 pm on May 17, last year.

The charge, under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24(1) of the same act, provides for a maximum imprisonment term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the total value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher, if convicted.

Earlier, MACC prosecuting officer Yunus Mohamed did not offer bail as the accused was serving a jail sentence in Kluang Prison for possession of stolen goods.

The court set Feb 14 for sentencing. — Bernama