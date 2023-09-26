Hanifah Hajar: Streamlined data integration reduces gov’t census, research costs

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to integrate data for generating valuable statistics are crucial in reducing dependency on costly census data collection or studies, said Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib (pix).

According to her, currently all federal and state government ministries and departments, statutory bodies and government-owned companies store various data with different systems, especially concerning methodology, standards, concepts and definitions.

“Until the early 2000s, it was common to use aggregate data. After that era, policymakers began demanding more detailed data due to the limitations of aggregate data. It became evident that less detailed information was unable to provide an accurate representation of the actual situation.

“The government now requires data granularity to make informed decisions and to avoid resource depletion, especially given the increasingly limited financial resources,“ she said during the keynote address at the 10th Malaysian Statistics Conference here today.

Hanifah Hajar added that data granularity contained specific and detailed information about a subject, enabling the government to implement targeted programmes and respond to crises effectively, thereby enhancing the efficiency of government service delivery systems.

She said that dealing with big data in the age of digital revolution and satellite technology requires new tech resources, diverse tools, software and the latest statistical skills to streamline workflow processes.

She added that the government required comprehensive statistical arrangements and relevant indicators when adapting strategies and initiatives during policy reviews.

To achieve this, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) has been tasked with developing and maintaining the Central Database Hub (PADU) by utilising the administrative data sources available within government agencies, she said.

Hanifah Hajar said PADU aims to establish a comprehensive “real” or “near real-time” national database, ensuring no leakage, besides playing a vital role in important government decisions, including fiscal improvements and economic restructuring.

“PADU will store all individual and household information profiles, including biographical, demographic, employment, income and other records that can assist the government in formulating policies and providing targeted assistance or subsidies.

“The savings resulting from more precisely targeted subsidies can then be reallocated for development projects and programmes benefiting the people,“ she said.

She added that the system should be accessible to the public for personal information verification purposes next January. -Bernama