Haniza banks on track record in servicing voters to wrest Hulu Selangor

PETALING JAYA: Parti Bangsa Malaysia’s candidate for Hulu Selangor Haniza Mohamed Talha is banking on her service record as a former Selangor executive councillor and three-term assemblywoman to win in the upcoming general election.

The incumbent Lembah Jaya assemblywoman, now PBM deputy president, said since elected as an assemblywoman for Taman Medan in 2008, she had worked tirelessly for the people and spoke up for them.

She added that during her stint as Selangor executive councillor for housing and urban living between 2018 and 2020, she had come up with plans to provide affordable housing in the state.

“Selangor is a developed State, but unfortunately, many people still can’t afford to own a home there, particularly the urban poor.

“Under the Rumah Selangorku programme when I was the executive councillor, we had targeted the construction of 30,000 low-cost houses by 2023. Between 2018 and 2020, over 10,000 Rumah Selangorku were built.

“Many Selangor residents have been able to have a roof over their heads thanks to this initiative,“ Haniza said in a media statement today.

She added that during her tenure, she had also set up the Selangor Local Government Abandoned Projects Monitoring Committee in 2019.

As a result, several projects were revived and this brought relief to aggrieved parties like house buyers.

To help the poor urban cope with the high living costs, Haniza said she had also introduced community farming projects and provided food banks.

Her other initiatives as assemblywoman include setting up two libraries in Taman Medan, providing free English classes for children and women, and conducting classes for special children.

“I have also upgraded and refurbished the communal areas where my voters are staying, such as providing a fresh coat of paint for apartments, fixing damaged infrastructure like leaking pipes and setting up recycling centres,“ Haniza added.

Haniza, who is also Selangor’s first female deputy speaker for the State legislative assembly, said she’s confident that her contributions for the past 14 years as an elected representative would give her the edge in the polls.

She added that she was not like other politicians who would only show up during the election period as her voters in the past could attest that she was always on the ground attending to their every need.

“Please give PBM and me a chance. I will continue to carry out my duties to voters diligently and with utmost dedication,“ added Haniza.