Haniza describes her sacking from PKR as an “act of revenge”

SHAH ALAM: Haniza Mohamad Talha (pix) has described PKR’s decision to sack her from the party as an “act of revenge”.

Haniza, who was the women’s wing chief, said the party is seen to be seeking revenge by sacking and “hunting down” its members who are close to former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“PKR has strayed from its struggles of upholding justice,” the Lembah Jaya assemblywoman told Bernama through WhatsApp today.

Haniza said she has yet to receive the official dismissal letter from the party.

Bernama today reported that the PKR Central Leadership Council in its meeting yesterday had agreed with the recommendation of the party’s disciplinary board to sack its five members, including Haniza.

Haniza had her membership suspended on April 6 for holding a meeting with Mohamed Azmin and former PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamarudin at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, last February.

Also sacked were Permatang Pauh division deputy chief Dr Afif Bahardin, Sg Acheh assemblyman Zulkifli Ibrahim, Sabah women’s wing chief Rahimah Majid and Penang women’s wing chief Nur Zarina Zakaria.

On her position as the state executive council member for the Housing and Urban Living portfolio, Haniza said her service in the state administration would end only after she received a directive from Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

She said she would continue to serve the people in her constituency as an independent elected representative.

Following Haniza’s sacking, PKR is now left with 17 seats in the Selangor Legislative Assembly from the 21 seats it won in the 14th General Election.

This was after Mohamed Azmin, who is also Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman, Muhammad Hilman Idham (Gombak Setia assemblyman) and Dr Daroyah Alwi (Sementa assemblywoman) announced their decision to quit the party.

Selangor has a composition of 56 state seats, namely PKR (17), DAP (16) Amanah (eight) Barisan Nasional (five), Bersatu (five) and independant (four), PAS (one). - Bernama