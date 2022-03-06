Haniza Talha: Authorities must take a serious look at SOPs

PETALING JAYA: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) strongly urges the relevant authorities to take a serious look at the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in place for the Johor state election, especially during campaigning.

This comes following the high number of Covid-19 infections, which have since affected the electoral candidates, party members, and even members of the media covering the campaigns.

The five candidates affected so far include Pakatan Harapan’s Jementah candidate Ng Kor Sim; Pekan Nanas candidate Yeo Tung Siong (PH); Penggaram candidate Ter Hwa Kwong (BN); Bukit Batu candidate Chiong Sen Sern (PKR); and Gambir candidate Naim Jusri (PKR).

“PBM learnt that members and workers from other political parties were also infected.

“PBM is greatly concerned over this and fears the infections will worsen, while it could even be a repeat of what happened in Sabah if no action is taken, especially come polling day.

On our part, we have made it mandatory for all our party volunteers to undergo a Covid-19 test every other day,“ PBM deputy president Haniza Mohamed Talha said in a statement today.

She also pointed out that the relevant authorities should look into the SOPs on campaigning as a high number of journalists covering the campaign trails have also been infected.

“From what PBM knows, at least seven journalists have since been infected. They have been tested positive for Covid-19. Journalists and photographers have no choice at times but to attend campaigns which often attract large crowds, as such events are often held in remote locations,“ she added.

She said it would be better at this time if the parties organising such events provided live online coverage where the public and the media could tune it without the need for any physical presence.