Hannah denies Jom Ziarah programme linked to evangelism

PETALING JAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) had denied the ministry’s Jom Ziarah programme being associated with spreading other religions to Muslims.

Hannah said that Perikatan Nasional (PN) has to stop turning her into their ‘punching bag’ to minimise attention towards the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) current issues, NST reported

“The project is not to give the impression that all religions are the same but it is to show and understand the diverse faith followed by Malaysians.

“So to slander me using the agency under the ministry for this intention is extreme and they are using me as a punching bag to divert attention from their leaders who are facing charges.

“I am not talking about PAS, but Bersatu,“ she told Parliament during her ministry’s winding up speech today at the committee level for the Supply Bill 2023.

Hannah pointed out being the former Selangor assembly speaker, she understood that the Federal Constitution prohibits evangelism.

“I am also a DAP member who knows and understands the Constitution, and recognises Islam as the official religion of the Constitution,“ she added.

The Segambut MP also emphasized that under the sports ministry’s Projek Artikel 11’s Jom Ziarah programme, Muslim youths were not involved in the visitation of churches and the programme also had other activities on religion.

Earlier, an Impact Malaysia poster’s invitation to non-Christian Malaysians to participate in the Jom Ziarah programme at a church in Klang had made rounds online.

A police report was lodged against blogger Badrul Hisham Shaharin on March 13 by Hannah through her aide for allegedly associating the programme to evangelism in an online post.