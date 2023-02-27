Hannah to launch job fair with a difference - SEEKscapes - on March 4

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh will launch SEEKscapes by JobStreet, a two-day job fair with a difference, at the Kuala Lumpur Sentul Depot @Workshop in Sentul West here on March 4.

The fair is a career development initiative between the private and public sectors to help Malaysian youth realise their fullest potential and discover their purpose in life through sustainable careers, JobStreet by SEEK, an online employment platform, said in a statement today.

“SEEKscapes is not your typical job fair but a nation-building initiative for youths to further ‘discover themselves’ and get insights into their personal development while exploring career opportunities suited to their passions and strengths,” said Vic Sithasanan, managing director of JobStreet.

He said the event was aimed at providing a platform for youths to discover and unlock their potential while providing job opportunities for them as well as elevating Malaysia’s competitiveness as a nation.

The Youth and Sports Ministry will also host career talks, with Mazlan Mohamed, its senior assistant director, helping youths discover the secrets to career success in his talk on “Yes or No: Decision Making Throughout Your Career Journey”.

Other speakers include Dr Jason Leong, a medical doctor who is now a world-famous comedian with two Netflix comedy specials; Teleport chief executive officer (CEO) Pete Chareonwongsak; Tealive vice-president Brand & Strategy Caroline Wee; Boost Life (Boost) CEO Ungku Liza; Genting Malaysia Hotel Operations vice-president David Leung; Sports Direct training manager Al Irwan Fikri; and Chan Woei Hern, head of Creative APAC of VAYNERMEDIA, an advertisement company. - Bernama