PETALING JAYA: Segambut member of parliament Hannah Yeoh (pix) has announced that her talk at APW Bangsar has been cancelled over Covid-19 fears.

According to her statement on Twitter, it was based on the advice of the Health Ministry stating to avoid public gatherings.

The talk which was supposed to be held in Bangsar was instead broadcasted live on Facebook. Hannah tweeted, “On the advice of @KKMPutrajaya for Covid19 to avoid large gatherings, we have taken the precautionary measure of cancelling the talk at APW Bangsar. DO NOT GO TO APW Bangsar.”

“Instead we will be hosting this talk on facebook live. Watch from the comfort of your home at 8pm tonight.”