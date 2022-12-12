Hannah Yeoh: Elected reps should care for welfare of people regardless of race

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has presented a donation of RM29,000 to Masjid Al-Imam Al-Ghazali here, to help the mosque committee to purchase a hearse.

Yeoh who is also the Segambut MP said the money was used to supplement the existing funds collected by the mosque.

“I was informed by the mosque management about the need to get a hearse and it is understood that they have taken the initiative to collect funds for that purpose but the amount is still not enough.

“I believe that this hearse will benefit those in need in Segambut because as we know using rental hearse services is quite expensive,” she told reporters after handing over a new hearse to the mosque committee today.

Yeoh hoped that other elected representatives under the unity government would also look after the welfare of the people in their respective constituencies, regardless of their race and religion.

“When an application comes in, I’m colour blind. If there’s any need, we will channel it (allocation) according to our capabilities,” she said. - Bernama