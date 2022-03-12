Hannah Yeoh leads Youth and Sports Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: Segambut Member of Parliament Hannah Yeoh (pix) was promoted as a full minister after being appointed to lead the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) under the administration of the 10th Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The appointment of the DAP assistant publicity secretary as Minister of Youth and Sports was announced by Anwar last night at Perdana Putra, Putrajaya.

The former Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development who has vast experience in administration, created history when she was named Selangor Legislative Assembly speaker in 2013, making her the youngest and first woman speaker of any legislative assembly in the country.

The former lawyer served as 10th speaker of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly from 2013 to 2018.

The mother of two’s involvement in politics began after she joined DAP in 2006. She was a Subang Jaya assemblyman for two terms since 2008 before contesting the Segambut parliamentary seat in 2018.

Yeoh, 43, received her early education at Sekolah Kebangsaan Subang Jaya and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Subang Utama, Subang Jaya before continuing her studies at the University of Tasmania in Australia and obtained her law degree in 2001.

When assuming the position of deputy minister, Yeoh was vocal on championing issues involving child marriages, the enactment of the sexual harassment law and stateless children.

She has also suggested a new ministry be created to look after the needs of children in the country.

In the 15th General Election (GE15), last Nov 19, Yeoh defended the Segambut seat for the second consecutive term since 2018 after defeating her two contenders, V. Prabagaran from Perikatan Nasional and Daniel Ling Sia Chin (Barisan Nasional) with a 59,684-vote majority. - Bernama