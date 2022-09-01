Hannah Yeoh: Must stateless children play football to get citizenship

PETALING JAYA: Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh has questioned whether stateless children must be professional footballers to obtain Malaysian citizenship.

She said this after the media reported that British-born footballer Lee Tuck, who plays for Sri Pahang FC, is now a naturalised Malaysian citizen.

Among other naturalised players are Mohamadou Sumareh, Liridon Krasniqi and Guilherme De Paula.

“Must we get all our stateless children to play football before the authorities pay heed to their plight?

“This is why I have earlier advocated for a Ministry for Children because we can afford billions for men’s interests but peanuts for protection of children,“ she said in a statement today.

Last year, Yeoh proposed that the Federal government set up a children’s ministry to look after the needs of children in the country.