Happy ending for trapped loggerhead turtle

BALIK PULAU: It swam way off course, got trapped and nearly drowned. But for this loggerhead turtle, it was a happy ending.

Yesterday, it received a big send-off from some kind hearted souls in Penang, who had earlier rescued it and nursed it back to health.

The turtle (its scientific name is caretta caretta) was spotted on Sept 7 by fisherman En-Ang Ta Lim off Pulau Kendi, one of the smaller islands near Penang. It had gotten itself entangled in some fishing nets.

En-Ang notified the Fisheries Department which took the creature to the Pantai Kerachut Turtle Conservation and Information Centre where it was nursed back to health under the watchful eye of biologists and turtle experts, including those from a fisheries research centre in Rantau Abang, Terengganu.

The fisheries department director, Noraisyah Abu Bakar, said the sea creature, weighing more than 60kg and measuring 111cm in length and a head diameter of 17cm, likely came from Japan or the Great Barrier Reef in eastern Australia.

“Climate change could have prompted it to swim long distances for food,” she said.

Its main habitats are the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans as well as the Mediterranean Sea, but has been declared an endangered species.