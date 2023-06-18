Happy Father’s Day wish from King, Queen

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today wished all fathers a Happy Father’s Day.

A Happy Father’s Day poster with the message “‘Thank You Dad” against a background of photographs of the royal family was posted on Istana Negara’s official Facebook today.

Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year to honour and appreciate fathers and father figures who have been the pillar of strength and played an essential role in keeping the family stable and happy. - Bernama