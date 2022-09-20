Harapan is our enemy, not BN, says Takiyuddin

PETALING JAYA: PAS’ political foes are Pakatan Harapan (PH) and its allies under their ‘big tent’ strategy, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) reportedly said today.

He also added that Barisan Nasional (BN) is a friend of PAS and their coalition combining the ummah with national unity is the best and most effective formula, as well as the one that a majority of voters will accept, Malay Mail reports.

“PAS is very optimistic that only with unity and political cooperation between the main Malay-Muslim parties will multi-cornered fights be avoided during the 15th general election (GE15),” he reportedly said.

Takiyuddin also called on as many like-minded parties as possible to continue working together for GE15, after which they can form a new government that is more stable and authoritative.

Earlier this year, Selangor Umno mooted the idea of collaborating with the state PAS chapter but it failed to materialise.

Umno leaders have reportedly set out the condition that any cooperation with PAS must be preceded by the Islamist party breaking ties with Bersatu.