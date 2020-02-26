Harapan nominates Anwar as their choice for PM (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs have nominated Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s for prime minister to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

This comes just two days after the three remaining parties in the coalition — PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara — pledged their support for interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Anwar, who is PKR president, said the decision to nominate him as the choice for premier was made in the PH presidential council meeting on Tuesday night, in the absence of Mahathir.

He this was after elder statesman refused to attend the meeting, which was supposed to discuss the coalition’s way forward.

“The presidential council had invited Mahathir to attend and chair the meeting, in a bid to recover PH. However, Mahathir did not agree to attend.

“As such, the presidential council has decided last night to nominate Anwar as PH’s prime minister candidate,” he told a special press conference, here today.

This latest development comes after days of political manoeuvring that saw Mahathir resigning as the premier on Monday (before being appointed as the interim premier), Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) leaving PH and 11 PKR MPs quitting the coalition.

Mahathir also later quit as the chairman of his party, PPBM.

Earlier today, PH lawmakers had sought an audience with the Agong, after the ruler decreed to meet all MPs in person to find out who the majority supports as the prime minister, before making any decision.

Other than PH, which has 92 MPs, it is uncertain whose name the other parties and lawmakers have nominated as premier to the Agong.

However, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (18 MPs), Parti Warisan Sabah (9 MPs) and the 11 former PKR lawmakers, led by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, have previously openly said they would support Mahathir as prime minister.

When asked if he was confident that he has the majority to be named as the prime minister, Anwar said he would leave it up to the Agong, adding that it was not right for him to make any prior announcement.

He said any political activities and statements have to cease temporarily while waiting for a decision, which he said would be respected by the party.

“We have to respect the wisdom and decision of the King, in line with the constitution.

“I reiterate, on the issue of numbers, it is the discretion of the Agong. It is improper and impolite to discuss it because only the Agong is privy to the numbers,” he added.