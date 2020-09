PETALING JAYA: It is a tough choice to make. If we wait too long before giving the green light for the use of whichever Covid-19 vaccine that hits the market, more people, who could otherwise be saved, could get infected.

On the other hand, allowing its use too soon could be detrimental if there are side effects that may have not been discovered in earlier trials.

The government will have to take into consideration a wide range of factors before coming to a decision, one way or the other, said professor of epidemiology and public health Dr Sanjay Rampal.

Sanjay, who is with Universiti Malaya, said a local regulatory body would have to give its approval before trials can begin, not just to ascertain the efficacy of the vaccine but also to remove concerns that there may yet be undetermined side effects.

For the record, every medical product must still be put under the microscope before it is allowed to be used in Malaysia even if it has already been tested and certified safe in the producing country.

Sanjay pointed out that as the government begins to vaccinate a large portion of the population, very rare side effects that did not appear in standard trials may surface.

Another factor to consider is the possible long-term side effects of the vaccine which are as yet unknown.

He noted that with more than 80% of Malaysians expecting the vaccine to be made available by the end of this year – as indicated in a recent survey – it was all the more essential that the government take into account all the risks and the benefits before allowing its use.

Sanjay noted that almost half of Malaysians are now aware of the beneficial effects of vaccination.

“Hopefully, this will spur more Malaysians to complete the immunisation schedule for their children, too,” he said.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said last week that Malaysia was “in no hurry” to get the Covid-19 vaccine, pointing out that it is more important to ensure that it is safe, adding that Malaysia has successfully kept the emergence of new cases at very low levels.

He said the government was still waiting for countries that are in the process of developing the vaccine to complete their clinical trials.

Head of the School of Medicine at Taylor’s University Prof Dr Rusli Nordin agreed that the vaccines now in production must be put through trials to ascertain their safety.

“It is difficult to say that any vaccine being developed now can be considered for use by the end of this year.”

He said the earliest a vaccine would be available is likely to be in June next year, considering the extensive research and subsequent examinations by local regulatory bodies to ensure that they meet standard requirements.

“In Malaysia, we are very careful about vaccines.

“We have always had stringent criteria when it comes to giving the stamp of approval for any virus antidote to the population,” he said.

Rusli pointed out that Malaysia has a track record of ensuring that any medicinal product undergoes rigorous tests before it gets the green light.

“We can’t simply approve anything without knowing if the vaccine is safe for general use,” he added.

