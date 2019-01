MALACCA: A hardware shop assistant was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with voluntarily causing injury to a teacher in Krubong, here last year.

The accused, Kamarul Ariffin Suboh, 43, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before magistrate Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim.

The accused was charged with voluntarily causing injury to Muhammad Fakharuddin Azahar, 27, at Padang Sepuluh, Krubong near here at 3pm, on April 26, 2018.

The charge, framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum jail term of one year or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

The court allowed a RM2,000 bail in one surety and fixed March 6 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Intan Lyiana Zainal Abidin prosecuted while the accused was not represented. — Bernama