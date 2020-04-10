Hardware shops in Sabah allowed to operate twice a week: State secretary

KOTA KINABALU: Hardware shops in Sabah are allowed to operate only twice a week; on Tuesday and Thursday, from 9am to 3pm.

State secretary Datuk Safar Untong, in a statement today, said local authorities (PBT) would determine which shops could operate in their respective districts.

He said only three shops would be permitted to open in Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Sandakan, Keningau, Lahad Datu, Penampang, Tuaran, Beaufort, Ranau, Papar, Sipitang, Tenom and Kudat.

“Meanwhile for other districts, only two hardware shops are allowed to operate. For compliance of the set rules, PBT will enforce business operation procedure compliance,” he said.

Safar said among the rules were maintaining one-metre social distancing, limiting customers at any one time, time duration of being inside the premises, allowing only one entry and exit point, conducting temperature checks and requiring customers and workers to wear face mask and use hand sanitisers disinfectant. - Bernama