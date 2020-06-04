Hardware store burglary suspects nabbed in Sungai Buloh

RAWANG: Police arrested four men believed to have been involved in hardware store break-ins and using the stolen items for their contractor business, following two operations in Sungai Buloh.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said in a raid conducted at 12.10pm on Wednesday, police arrested the four including two foreigners, at a house in Kampung Bharu Kundang, Sungai Buloh.

“In this operation, we managed to arrest the mastermind known as ‘Bob Kundang’ and a search revealed that the suspect has six previous criminal records, including drug-related cases,“ he told a news conference at the Rawang Police Station, here today.

He said apart from several vehicles believed to have been stolen, police also seized chainsaws and metal cutting pliers, as well transparent packets believed to contain methamphetamine and heroin.

Another man was later arrested at a workshop in Merbau Sempak, Sungai Buloh where two trucks were seized, he added.

All the suspects, aged between 38 and 40, have been remanded for four days until Sunday to assist in the investigation under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

Arifai said that with the arrests police believed they have solved three cases of hardware store burglaries in Gombak and Subang Jaya.

In another development, he said from May 22 up to yesterday, 102 compounds have been issued in the Gombak district for standard operating procedures (SOP) violations under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).