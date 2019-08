KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha on Aug 11 (Sunday), according to the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal.

The office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal in a statement said the date was agreed upon by His Highnesses the Rulers.

“In fulfilling the proclamation by Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong, after getting the consent of His Highnesses the Rulers, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal declares that 1 Zulhijjah 1440 falls on Aug 2, 2019.

“As such Hari Raya Aidiladha (10 Zulhijjah) for states throughout Malaysia, will fall on Sunday, Aug 11, the statement said.

Meanwhile in JAKARTA the Ministry of Religious Affairs announced that Muslims in Indonesia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha on August 11.

According to the director general for Islamic Guidance, Muhammadiyah Amin,10 Zulhijjah 1440 has been fixed to be on Aug 11.

Muslims make up 85% of the Indonesian population, estimated at more than 260 million. — Bernama