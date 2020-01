KUALA LUMPUR: Although Hari Raya Aidilfitri is still about four months away, preparations are already in place to celebrate the month of Ramadan, beginning with the first international consumer shopping carnival — Kuala Lumpur International Ramadan Festival 2020 — offering both local and international brands in one location.

The Ramadan festival will run from May 8 to 17 at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), Kuala Lumpur. It will offer patrons all they want and need for Hari Raya this May 24 and 25.

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof said the festival will bring Muslim and non-Muslim businesses from the Organisation of Islamic Conference Countries together to exhibit and sell their products.

“This will enhance networking and engagement, and create business opportunities between local and foreign entrepreneurs, not only in Malaysia but across broader regional and global markets,” he said in his speech at the pre-launch of the Kuala Lumpur International Ramadan Festival 2020 here on Wednesday.

Organised by WEX Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the Ramadan festival will be promoted as a tourist attraction amid a “must-visit” itinerary.

There will be a total of 335 booths to showcase the best of global Muslim lifestyle products ranging from modest fashion, Islamic financial services, creative works, healthcare supplements, beauty care, food and beverage, tourism services and many more.

The 10-day festival will also offer Muslim tour packages and provide a platform for authorised tour and travel agencies promoting haj and umrah packages. Five umrah packages will also be up for grabs.