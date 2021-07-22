Harith Iskander’s Hope Branch delivers 1,666 free Pop Meals

PETALING JAYA: The Hope Branch, a charitable initiative of comedian Harith Iskander and his wife Dr Jezamine Lim, yesterday started delivering 1,666 meals sponsored by quick-service food brand Pop Meals under its “Pop Stands With You” campaign.

Pop Meals has initiated this campaign to enlist the assistance of Malaysian corporations and individuals to help the needy during this pandemic.

The first to respond was software company Silverlake Structured Services Sdn Bhd which contributed RM10,000 to pay for 833 meals of RM12 each and Pop Meals matched the contribution to add another 833 meals.

Pop Meals General Manager Shaik Ali Fikri Bajunid said as a brand that stood for serving its community, it could not stand by and let Malaysians suffer from the pandemic lockdowns without lending a helping hand.

“We must try our best to help the unfortunate have at least one square meal a day. As it is, Malaysians are rallying to help each other under the White Flag initiative.

“We thank Silverlake for being the quickest to respond to our outreach efforts. We hope more corporates and individuals will step forward to jointly sponsor with us too,” he said.

Shaik Ali explained that The Hope Branch was chosen to help select the core needy in the Klang Valley as Harith and Jezamine have been actively helping the needy, especially in the core city areas.

The Hope Branch, registered as an NGO called Pertubuhan Harapan Amal Harith Iskander, is dedicated to effectively raise funds for those affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

Silverlake Structured Services CEO Tan Soo Cheng said, “The company has been exploring how best it can assist Malaysians hard-hit by the pandemic and we thought a good hot meal would be something we don’t want anyone to be deprived of.

“In support of the White Flag campaign, we are happy to be part of this initiative. Even though this may not be much, we hope more people do not go hungry during these tough times. Together with the ‘Pop Stands With You’ campaign, it is both timely and a much-needed assistance that we’re happy to be part of.”

Companies and individuals are welcomed to sponsor meals for such families and Pop would again match each sponsored meal with one of its own. So, if a donor contributed RM1,200 to pay for 100 meals, a total of 200 meals would be prepared.

Currently, Pop has six outlets located at Bandar Sunway, Wangsa Walk Mall, Kajang town, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, D’Pulze Mall and Prima Avenue, Cyberjaya.

Companies or individuals who are interested to sponsor meals can do so either on an ad hoc basis or they could pledge a fixed number of meals for a specified duration. Those interested could contact Yeow Zim Sern at +6012-2900318 or zim@popmeals.com.