Harrowing experience for five men trapped in Gua Musang flash flood

GUA MUSANG: Firefighters braved flood waters to rescue five men aged between 45 and 50 trapped in a flash flood near the Gua Musang district police headquarters (IPD) this evening.

Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief, Senior Assistant Fire Superintendent Nor Azizi Che Noh said the incident happened when a Perodua Aruz carrying all the victims was swept away by strong currents while trying to pass through the flooded road.

“We received a call at 2.15 pm informing us about the five victims who are trapped and were sitting on a sewerage pipe after their car was swept away by strong currents.

“All the victims managed to hold on to the pipe and were trapped there until they were rescued by firefighters,” he said in a statement today.

Commenting further, Nor Azizi said one victim almost suffered from hypothermia.

“The depth of the water around the sewer is over two metres and the firefighters had to swim to reach the victims by wearing a personal floating device (PFD),“ he added. - Bernama