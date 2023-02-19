Harumaini can challenge loss of seat in court: Selangor Deputy Speaker

BANTING: Former Batang Kali assemblyman Harumaini Omar can challenge his eviction as assemblyman in court, Selangor Deputy Speaker Hasnul Baharuddin (pix) said.

The decision made by Selangor Speaker Ng Suee Lim last Thursday (Feb 16) had been referred to the state legal advisor, he said, adding that Harumaini had contacted him and admitted that he failed to provide a letter to the assembly of the Speaker explaining the reasons behind his absence at the state assembly sittings, including his wife’s health issues and other family matters.

“So in my opinion, he himself did not say anything to the Speaker and admitted his mistakes when I reached out to him for an explanation (following Ng’s decision),” he told reporters when met at a National Anti-Drug Day programme at Pantai Morib here today.

Hasnul also stressed that a Selangor assemblyman must attend a sitting in six months, even if only for a day.

“It is clearly stated in the enactment and regulations that you have to show up within a six-month period. Within the six months there is a sitting, even if he attended the previous sitting, he has been absent for six months of the cut-off date (July 27).

“Many assemblymen drop in for half an hour, and then leave, after signing in they leave, this means we can’t take action. But morally, it’s not right for assemblymen to do such a thing, showing up just for attendance’s sake, then immediately leaving,” Hasnul said.

In addition, Harumaini also failed to show up for the tabling of the 2023 Selangor Budget last year.

On Feb 16, the Batang Kali state seat was declared vacant effective Jan 28 after the incumbent, Harumaini of Pejuang had failed to show up for any sitting in a period of six months.

The declaration was carried out under the provision of Article LXIX of the Selangor State Constitution 1959. - Bernama