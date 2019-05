PETALING JAYA: Former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) director-general Hasanah Abdul Hamid will challenge the issuance of a warrant of arrest against her for failing to show up for case management last Friday (May 24).

Hasanah’s lawyer Shaharudin Ali said in a statement today that the defence has been instructed to file a criminal application on behalf of Hasanah in what would be a test case.

“The central issue is whether or not pre-trial case management is a ‘trial’ and is there power to issue the said warrant of arrest under the CPC (Criminal Procedure Code) in the first place,” Shaharudin said. “Is it justified under existing laws and in a situation where a large amount of bail has been posted?”

He also pointed out that the High Court has set Feb 3 next year for trial and that Hasanah is ready and determined to defend herself.

On Oct 25, last year Hasanah was charged with criminal breach of trust (CBT) of public funds amounting to RM50.4 million for which she claimed trial.

She is accused of misappropriating US$12.1 million (RM50.4 million) belonging to the government during her tenure as the director-general of the Research Division of the Prime Minister’s Department.

She was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code which carries a sentence of up to 20 years’ imprisonment, whipping and fine upon conviction.

Sessions court judge Azman Ahmad then set bail at RM500,000 in two sureties and ordered Hasanah to hand over her passport to the court.

Last Friday(May 24), Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah issued a warrant for Hasanah’s arrest for not turning up for the case management.