Hasanuddin focuses on traffic, schools in Semenyih

SEMENYIH: The rapid increase in population resulting from the development of numerous new housing areas in Semenyih has resulted in traffic congestion and overcrowded schools here.

In fact, Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus has made addressing these problems his primary agenda since becoming the MP for Hulu Langat after the 14th general election. Semenyih is one of the two state assembly seats in Hulu Langat, besides Dusun Tua.

“Children have to be able to study in a conducive environment so that they can learn better. What is happening now is that about 40 pupils are crammed into one class, and this is not good.

“The problem of over-crowding in schools here is due to the increase in population, and even parents living in Nilai, Negri Sembilan send their children to schools here as it is on their way to work in Kuala Lumpur,” the vice-president of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) told Bernama here.

He said two new schools which were currently being constructed – a national school in Taman Pelangi and a secondary school in Bukit Mahkota – are due to be completed in 2020.

“The Education Ministry has given the assurance that a new school with 42 classes will be built in the near future in Bukit Mahkota to cater for the demand of the residents there,” he said. He had brought up the demand for the two schools in the Dewan Rakyat and the ministry had responded immediately.

On traffic congestion, Hasanuddin said he had also raised the issue which occurred frequently, especially during peak hours.

He said the residents often raised the matter up as Semenyih was a popular location for houses among people working in Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur.

“The Public Works Department have looked into this issue and we will resolve it in one or two years,” he said, adding he and former assemblyman, the late Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, had raised it at the federal and state government levels.

Hasanuddin said it was important that Bakhtiar’s successor be a person from the same party as he, so that the problems of the local community could be heard by the federal and state governments.

“As MP, I can take this matter to the Dewan Rakyat and the state assemblyman could take it to the state assembly as we share similar political mission and vision.”

This Saturday, voters in the Semenyih state constituency will vote for their new representative in the by-election which is being held following the death of Bakhtiar from Pakatan Harapan (PH) on Jan 11 from a heart attack.

The by-election sees a four-cornered fight between PH candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali who is Bakhtiar’s son-in-law, Zakaria Hanafi from Barisan Nasional, independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng and Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul from Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM). — Bernama