Hasbi: Gov’t plans to install more AWAS cameras

KUALA LUMPUR: The government plans to install more Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) cameras or formerly known as Automated Enforcement System (AES) according to needs in the long run.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said this was based on the findings of a study conducted by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) that the level of compliance by road users to speed limit and road signages at the camera locations reached 99 per cent.

“This has succeeded in increasing the perception of being caught for violating traffic rules, and in turn, reduced the risk of road accidents at the locations,” he said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat here today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (PH-Port Dickson) on the current status of AES cameras and whether there is any recent study on the effectiveness of the system.

Hasbi said 45 AWAS cameras are currently operating, of which only one is undergoing repair and maintenance.

At the same time, he stressed that the enforcement of AWAS cameras was not intended to trap road users, and this was proven with the installation of three signboards informing motorists of the camera locations ahead.

He also said that the system aims at ensuring all road users abide by traffic rules, especially at black spots or accident-prone areas.

“The usage of these cameras has enabled enforcement activities to be carried out around the clock and reduce dependence on manpower (enforcement personnel),” he said.

Meanwhile, Hasbi said the government also plans to create special motorcycle lanes on highways in the country.

“A study is being conducted to see the suitable location for these motorcycle lanes,” he said in response to a supplementary question from Zakri Hassan (PN-Kangar) on whether the government plans to create special motorcycle lanes on highways. -Bernama