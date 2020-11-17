Hasbullah to be buried in Gerik today

IPOH: Gerik MP Datuk Hasbullah Osman who died due to a heart attack in Raub, Pahang this evening is expected to be buried at the Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Padang, Gerik, by afternoon.

Gerik Umno Division deputy chief Datuk Aznel Ibrahim who is also Pengkalan Hulu State Assemblyman said arrangements were being made to bring Hasbullah’s body back to Gerik.

“If everything is settled accordingly, our people will leave Raub at 5am and when they reach Gerik, the body will be taken to his (Hasbullah’s) house in Kampung Ulu Kenderong before the funeral prayers are held at Masjid Jamek followed by the burial.“ he said last night.

Hasbullah, 63, who is also the Gerik Umno Division chief, was confirmed dead at he Raub Hospital at 7pm yesterday after suffering a heart attack at about 6.30pm while in his car.

The Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) chairman leaves behind two wives, Datin Rosmawati Arifin and Zaini Abu Bakar as well as eight children, with the eighth child - a baby boy - born on Sept 9 this year.

Meanwhile, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu described Hasbullah’s passing as a great loss to the people of Perak and the Gerik Parliamentary constituency, especially due to his services and contributions during his tenure as Temenggor state assemblyman, Umno Division chief, and Gerik MP.

“On behalf of the entire state administration and the people of Perak, I would like to express condolences to the family members of the late Hasbullah,“ he said in a statement here, last night.

Meanwhile, Perak Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamed said party members would remember Hasbullah as a person who was very close to the people, especially those at the grassroots-level.

“Umno Perak has lost a colleague who has always been loyal to the struggle. As my deputy in the Perak Umno Liaison Body, the deceased was not only committed to his task, but also always came up with ideas to strengthen Umno as a people-oriented party,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Perak State Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi also prayed for the family of the late to be patient and resilient during this trying time.-Bernama