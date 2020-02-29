Hasni Mohammad is 18th Johor MB

JOHOR BARU: The 18th Menteri Besar of Johor Datuk Hasni Mohammad (pix) is no stranger to Johor politics, having previously held the post of a state executive council (exco) member.

The Benut State Assemblyman since 2008, he retained the seat for the third term in the 14th general election after defeating Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) candidate, Zuklkifly Tasrep and Mohd Firdaus Jaafar, of PAS, with a 4,447 majority votes.

Hasni, 61, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, from the University of Missouri, Rolla, United States, is also Johor Barisan Nasional chairman and Johor Umno Liaison chairman.

The Pontian-born engineering consultant has been Umno Pontian division head since 2001.

His involvement in politics started in the early 1990s when he was Pontian Umno Youth chief, a post he held from 1993 to 2001.

He was political secretary to Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein when the latter was the Youth and Sports Minister in 2000 and was also a member of the Public Accounts Committee in 2004.

Hasni was the State Public Works, Rural and Regional Development Committee chairman from May 2013 to early 2018 when the state government was then led by Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, as the Menteri Besar.

Hasni’s appointment followed an announcement by the Johor Palace yesterday on the establishment of a new coalition government comprising Umno, PAS and the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

He replaced Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal from Bersatu, who was appointed Johor’s 17th Menteri Besar on Apr 14, 2019.

Last Wednesday, the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar met with 54 Johor assemblymen to find out their choice, whether the new coalition or Pakatan Harapan, following Bersatu’s departure from PH on Monday (Feb 24), thus making Johor a hung government.

This is the third appointment for the Johor Menteri Besar’s post in less than three years after the 14th general election on May 9, 2018.

Hasni has a wife have four children. - Bernama