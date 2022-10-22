Hasni raises possibilty of being fielded for Parliamentary seat

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad has not denied the possibility that he would be considered by party leadership to contest for a parliamentary seat.

Without revealing any location, the Pontian Umno division chief said the choice of candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15) was not based on the interest of individuals but to ensure victory for the party and the peace and prosperity of Malaysians.

“I do not deny the possibility that I am being considered by the party leadership to be listed as a candidate in another area besides my parliamentary constituency, Pontian....if I am given the chance to contest that’s already good, that’s what’s important, it doesn’t matter what seat it is.

“This matter is to also prioritise the potential and future of Johor politics. So the possibility of contesting somewhere else is a consideration. This matter is important in our strategy to win at least 16 to 17 parliamentary seats (out of a total of 26 seats) in GE15,” he said after officiating the opening of the new Al Ikhlas Gadjet branch in Larkin here today.

The Johor Umno liaison committee chairman also did not discount the possibility of negative reactions from local members should a non-local candidate be used, but was confident that it could be managed wisely.

“I think initial reactions are a normal thing, there will be some who will be lukewarm towards the candidate but I believe with BN’s experience in elections, we have our ways and we can see it from the past state election.

“If there are those who object, as party members who really fight, they will view it as a small matter,” he said.

Hasni said that BN had the best candidates to contest in Pagoh, which was won by Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in GE14. - Bernama