Hasni throws hat in the ring for Umno VP contest

JOHOR BAHRU: Former Johor Umno chief Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad has announced his candidacy for the Umno vice-presidential contest.

The Simpang Renggam Member of Parliament and former Johor Menteri Besar said he was offering himself for the post to help strengthen the party.

“I’m offering myself as a candidate for the coming Umno vice-presidential contest. I believe many other leaders including incumbent Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin will defend or vie for the post.

“I want to contest in the spirit of continuing to contribute to the party at all levels,” he told a press conference after attending a special meeting of the Johor Umno Liaison Committee here today.

Hasni, who is also Benut state assemblyman, said Umno remained a relevant party, as evident from the vice-presidential contest which is expected to be a keen affair.

“It is said that it will be a 10-cornered fight (VP race). This proves that despite the criticisms hurled against Umno, including being allegedly irrelevant and rejected by the community, it is still relevant and a party of choice.

“I see the crowded race as a positive sign for the party and shows that Umno leaders do not abandon the party struggle,” he said.

Yesterday, Mohamed Khaled, who is Higher Education Minister, confirmed that he would be defending his vice-president post.

On Jan 27, Hasni was replaced by Mohamed Khaled as the Johor Umno chief, a post the former had held since 2018.

The recent Umno General Assembly has decided that there will be no contest for the posts of president and deputy president. The Umno supreme council contests will be held on March 18. - Bernama