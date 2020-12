IPOH: Titi Serong assemblyman, Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim (pix) today appeared before the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah at Istana Kinta, here at 11.50am amid the political crisis in the state.

He confirmed that he had been summoned to the palace and the 10-minute audience with the Sultan was related to the appointment of a new menteri besar for Perak.

“I was summoned to appear on my own behalf, (I) did not receive a directive to represent Bersatu,” he told Bernama, here, today.

Hasnul Zulkarnain joined Bersatu on June 3, this year. Before that, be became an Independent after leaving Amanah on March 9 following the political realignment in Perak which saw Perikatan Nasional (PN) taking over the state government from Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The post of Perak Menteri Besar became vacant following the resignation of Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu last Saturday after failing to obtain support needed in a vote of confidence after the motion was tabled at the State Legislative Assembly sitting on Friday. — Bernama