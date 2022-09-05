Hassan Embong appointed as army first division commander

KUCHING: Major General Hassan Embong has been appointed as the new Malaysian Infantry First Division commander, replacing Major General Datuk Dzulkafli Mustaffa.

The First Division Headquarters Public Relations Cell in a statement said the handing-over of duties ceremony was held at the Muara Tuang Camp parade grounds in Kota Samarahan today.

It was also witnessed by Malaysian Army Eastern Field commander, Lieutenant General, Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad.

Born on Oct 29 in Mersing, Johor, Hassan started his career in the army by undergoing training as a cadet officer in 1985 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant on Oct 4, 1986.

“During his almost 37 years in service, he had held important positions where before he was appointed as the First Division commander, he was director-general of Operations and Training at the Army Eastern Field Command headquarters.

Dzulkafli who was the First Division’s 28th commander who began holding the post on June 19, 2020 will be undergoing the transition training session before going on compulsory retirement in February 2023. - Bernama