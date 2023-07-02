Hassan Marican to head Finance Minister’s Special Advisory Body

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced the appointment of former Petronas President and CEO Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican as head of the Special Advisory Body to the Finance Minister.

Anwar said the advisory body comprising professionals and experts in the economic sector would be responsible to assist him as the Finance Minister.

The Prime Minister said four others in the Special Advisory body are FVSB Sdn Bhd executive chairman Datuk Ahmad Fuad Md Ali, Sunway University’s Professor of Economics, Prof Dr Yeah Kim Leng, University Malaya’s Professor of Economics, Distinguished Professor Datuk Dr Rajah Rasiah and Sarawak Energy Berhad chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi

Anwar reiterated that members of the Special Advisory Body would not receive any payment from the government. - Bernama