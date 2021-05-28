Have a grocery list, don’t dilly dally — KPDNHEP N.S.

SEREMBAN: With the two hour shopping limit imposed under MCO 3.0, people in Negeri Sembilan are being advised to have a grocery list and be disciplined shoppers.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Negeri Sembilan branch director, Ain Arjuna Aziz Zaman, said: “People should not be loitering around malls or shops at this time. They should also postpone buying things they don’t need.

“This can help reduce interaction and the spread of Covid-19,” she told reporters today after a ‘Ops Had 2J’ check at a supermarket here.

She said that checks conducted since Wednesday (May 26) at six hypermarkets showed that people were complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) and not staying longer than they should.

“The longest time recorded was 1 hour and 50 minutes, while the shortest was 15 minutes.

“We will also be widening our inspections to other business premises where people congregate,” she said.

She said that most premises were time tracking shoppers using a number card and coloured sticker system.

Entrepreneur, Fatehah Zainal Abidin, 34, said: “Two hours is good enough to buy essentials. One you’re done with your shopping, you should go straight home and not lepak,” she said.

KPDNHEP launched ‘Ops Had 2J’ on May 26 to ensure compliance with the two hour shopping rule at business premises across the country. — Bernama