Have complete documents ready for smooth entry from Singapore: Immigration dept

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Immigration Department has advised all visitors planning to enter the country through the Sultan Iskandar Building, Iskandar Puteri and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex here to prepare complete travel documents to ensure a smooth entry during the Deepavali holidays.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the documents include passport and visa for countries that require them as well as ensuring that the documents were still valid so that no problems would occur during inspections and to avoid entry being rejected.

He said the department was expecting a spike in visitors from Singapore at both entry points in conjunction with Deepavali holidays that begin tomorrow.

“Visitors entering Malaysia, especially through those two points are also asked to cooperate fully with the authorities, especially the Royal Malaysian Police, the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) and the Immigration Department so that document inspections can run smoothly.

“The department is also seeking the cooperation from tourist agents to submit the list of tourists and tour buses in advance, as agreed upon during the engagement session on Oct 12. The cooperation from all parties will help speed up the entry process,” he said in a statement today.

The department would continue to ensure that all manual counters, autogate and MBike lanes are operating at optimum levels. - Bernama