Have faith in the Agong to unravel the problem: Bung

KOTA KINABALU: All parties should put their trust in the Yang di-Peruan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to resolve the political conundrum the country is facing now, says Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He also said BN as a party must be firm in its decision to become the Opposition as decided by the party leadership.

“We are committed to the status of being the Opposition but now the situation is different, as the Opposition we must be loud. Whether we are on this side or on the other side we have to be loud.

“So, I hope all parties and BN remain calm. It is my opinion that we keep calm and trust the (UMNO) president (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi),“ he said in a statement tonight.

The deadlock in forming the government and the appointment of the 10th Prime Minister is still unresolved after GE15 on Nov 19 as no party or political coalition secured the 112 seats needed for a simple majority.

The GE15 results saw BN securing 30 seats, Perikatan Nasional (73), Pakatan Harapan (82), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Warisan (three), Independent (two), Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat, one seat each.

According to caretaker Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who is also UMNO vice-president, the BN supreme council yesterday decided not to support any coalition to form the government and for BN to be the Opposition. - Bernama