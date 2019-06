PUTRAJAYA: Support and trust Latheefa Koya to lead the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and to do her best to carry out her duties, said MACC’s former chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull.

Mohd Shukri said it was a waste of time to “rant and rave” as Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had decided on Latheefa’s appointment as the new MACC head.

He said he had trust in Latheefa to lead the MACC well and carry out her duties for the country.

“Give her support and let her do her work. Let her do her best and possibly with her experience as a lawyer, she can bring corporate ideas and combine with government initiatives,” he told a press conference here today.

Mohd Shukri said the public should not worry because those carrying out the duties were MACC officers and the task of the MACC chief commissioner was to lead them.

“Although the new chief commissioner has no experience in MACC work, it is the officers who will be doing the work, and these officers are trained. So things will go smoothly,” he said.

Mohd Shukri also outlined some tips for Latheefa to lead the MACC: “Do The Right Thing; Do It Right; Independent/Neutral/Impartial; Without Fear or Favour.

“Do not be afraid of being pressured, do not be afraid of pressure, do not be afraid of being sacked, but do not bow to pressure. She should have some of these qualities and I believe she will be a good leader,“ he said.

Latheefa was appointed as the new MACC head on a two-year contract period effective June 1.

On the question of whether Latheefa was independent or neutral, Mohd Shukri said: “Wait and see. Give her a chance.”

According to Mohd Shukri, he only knew of Latheefa’s appointment during his audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on June 4.

He revealed that the names of two senior MACC officers were suggested as his successor in a letter dated March 6 to Dr Mahathir.

“I gave Tun (Dr Mahathir) two months to find a successor so that the process (looking for a replacement) went smoothly,“ he said.

Asked on MACC’s internal response to Latheefa’s appointment, who is considered an outsider, Mohd Shukri said he could only pray that MACC staff would continue to remain united to prevent corruption and abuse of power in the country.

“Never mind about before, from now on cooperate because we work not only for the MACC but for the country and the people. Forget about personal issues and look forward and move forward,“ he said. — Bernama