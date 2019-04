KUANTAN: The parties involved in the issue over the rare earth processing plant, Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Lynas) have been urged to hold healthy debates, said Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix).

He said this was because the three main parties namely the government via its various agencies and departments, Lynas management and those who disagree with Lynas have been voicing their views via third parties.

“Healthy debate can prevent escalating the issue which could lead to untoward developments. Among others, the debate could touch on whether it is safe or whether it has high radioactive content or not and so on.

“There would still be perceptions if Lynas obtained a certain decision from the government, so the question arose as to whether the process was transparent,” he told a media conference after visiting the Lynas plant in Gebeng here today.

Saifuddin who is also Indera Mahkota MP, spent almost three hours at the site involving a briefing session by Lynas Management, viewing the operation and discussion with Lynas workers.

He, however, declined to comment further on the operation or offer views on his visit as he felt the most suitable individual to do so is Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister, Yeo Bee Yin.

Yeo, according to Saifuddin had given a positive indication to visit Lynas but so far no dates had been set.

Asked if he was going to share his visit input in the Cabinet meeting, Saifuddin said: “ As a member of the Cabinet and more so as MP of the area Lynas was set up, I should be involved but as a person involved in governance.

For the record, Saifuddin is the second minister to visit the Lynas factory after Primary Industry Minister Teresa Kok.

Meanwhile, Lynas Radiation Safety Regulations and Compliance general manager Professor Dr Ismail Bahari said the company was open to participating in any healthy discussion to explain their operation.

“This offer has been given since the beginning of the operation and we did not turn down any meetings as Lynas, is prepared to seek a solution and find common grounds,” he said. — Bernama