KUALA LUMPUR: The Parliamentary Services Act 1992 must be brought back in the effort to boost the autonomy of Parliament, says Senate Reform Working Committee chairman Senator Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff.

He said the act was important because it was the foundation to the reform agenda of the Dewan Negara which outlined the separation of power between Parliament and the other jurisdictions.

“Through this act too, the Parliament’s financial aspect can be independently managed because Parliament is aware of the expenditure needed. If the act is reintroduced, it provides the foundation towards a good separation of power as had been practised before,“ he told a press conference in conjunction with the Dewan Negara Reform Round Table Conference at Parliament building today.

He said the discussion to bring back the act would become an important agenda in the Dewan Negara reforms.

In addition, Mohd Yusmadi said other discussions would also encompass the aspects of empowering Dewan Negara and its members, strengthening the governance of Dewan Negara (PSA 1963), boosting the structure of the Dewan Negara institution based on local mound.

Mohd Yusmadi said all the motions discussed would be forwarded to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Liew Vui Keong, who would propose it to the Cabinet.

In the meantime, he also parried the negative perception concerning Dewan Negara which was regarded as a rubber stamp that would approve all bills passed by Dewan Rakyat.

“For me, every debate in Dewan Negara is done well, each with his significant view. I don’t want to subscribe to ‘rubber stamp’, we debate sincerely and fundamentally it is in the interest of the people,“ he said.

The Dewan Negara Reform Round table Conference was launched by its president Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran. — Bernama