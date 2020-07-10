Having named top 50 in the world, UM declares holiday on July 30

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Malaya (UM) has declared July 30 as “cuti peristiwa” (occasional holiday) in conjunction with the university’s achievement of being named as one of the world’s top 50 universities.

University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) director Prof Dr Tunku Kamarul Zaman Tunku Zainol Abidin said following the holiday, all UMMC services would be operating as usual except for outpatient clinics.

“Therefore, anyone who has an appointment at the UMMC outpatient clinics on that date will be contacted by UMMC for rescheduling of appointment.

“If you do not receive any news from the UMMC until July 29, 2020, kindly contact the outpatient clinics for any new appointment queries,“ he said in a statement today. - Bernama