Having single majority race govt a common acceptance in any country: Takiyuddin

PETALING JAYA: A government dominated by a single majority race cannot be regarded as racist or “unjust”, claims PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

“In fact, it is a common acceptance in any country in the world,“ the incumbent Kota Baru MP said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, on a separate matter, he urged PAS’ election machinery to maintain decorum as per Islamic teachings.

He said that all posts or articles on social media that could stoke hatred and defamation towards political rivals must be avoided.

“It must be remembered that the party constitution has stipulated that all members must at all times practice Islamic morals and refrain themselves from taking any action against the party’s interests,” he said.

He said those who defy this instruction would face disciplinary action.