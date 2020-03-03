Hawker strikes it big with RM26m Sports Toto win

A SARAWAKIAN food hawker hit the jackpot when he won RM26.4 million in the Toto 4D Jackpot on Feb 26.

The lucky winner, 67, said he considered the win a retirement gift.

When asked about his chosen winning numbers (9958 & 5198), he said these two numbers came to him from a strange dream he had several years back.

“Although I can no longer recall the dream, I still buy the same set of numbers every time I bet,” he said.

“Working as a food hawker is a tough job and I have always wished to retire early since all my children have already started working. It is indeed a great retirement gift for me to win the jackpot,” he said upon collecting his winnings.

He broke the good news to his family right after checking the results on Wednesday night.

“They were incredibly excited and we decided to fly to Kuala Lumpur the next day to collect the winnings as soon as possible,“ he said.

The winner added that he plans to share his colossal RM26,409,196.15 with his children and save the rest for his retirement.