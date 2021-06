PETALING JAYA: For hawker Rizuan Mohamed, the latest round of lockdown has brought back bad memories.

On Tuesday, the day the full movement control order (FMCO) kicked off, he did not get any customers.

“It was like last year (when the first MCO was enforced on March 18). I was struggling to make ends meet,” he told theSun at his stall at Jalan Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur where he sells food and drinks.

It was a deja vu moment for the 37-year-old, who has been plying his trade since be was 10 years old.

Rizuan said he did not qualify for the Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) cash aid of RM300 that the government offered last year.

“It was only for households with income of not more than RM5,000 a month and it was based on the income tax returns for Year 2020,” he said.

He went twice to the Inland Revenue Department to appeal, but was unsuccessful.

The BPR cash aid is being offered again under the Pemerkasa Plus initiative announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday.

Rizuan is eligible for a RM1,500 cash payment under the Special Prihatin Grant (GKP), for which he will receive RM1,000 this month and another RM500 in July.

However, he does not expect the cash to take him very far.

“I still have to worry about paying my workers’ salaries.”

Rizuan said he usually made RM150 to RM250 a day but with the FMCO in place, he has been making next to nothing.

“I don’t know how long the money I have will last. I don’t know if we can survive if the lockdown stretches more than two weeks, as I depend mostly on walk-in customers to survive.”

For Yvonne, 25, the embarrassment of being a FoodPanda delivery rider has not been easy to live with.

She lost her job as an assistant hairdresser because of the economic impact on businesses caused by the pandemic.

“It has been two weeks since I made the switch and only my family and some close friends know that I am now in the delivery business. It is quite embarrassing, but I guess we have to make sacrifices to survive,” she said.

Her income has also dropped but she is eligible for a one-off cash aid of RM100 for single individuals under BPR, which is targeted at those earning less than RM2,500 a month.

“But RM100 will last only three days.”

Under the Pemerkasa Plus aid package, an additional RM40 billion has been allocated as a stimulus package to help businesses and those in the most vulnerable group ride through the lockdown.

The Covid-19 situation in Malaysia has reached a critical level. As of yesterday, a total of 587,165 cases had been reported, with 82,274 of them still active.

The number of new cases per day has exceeded 6,000 since May 19, a total of 14 consecutive days. The number of new cases reported per day reached a peak of 9,020 on Saturday last week.

The death toll has also been climbing at a rapid pace. As of yesterday, 2,993 fatalities have been reported. There have been more than 50 deaths per day since May 24, peaking at 126 yesterday.