PETALING JAYA: Times have been difficult for nasi lemak seller Mariah Hashim, but she fears it may get worse.

Many of her friends, who are also hawkers and petty traders, have already lost everything they had to the pandemic.

Now that tighter restrictions have been put in place again to fight the surge in infections, she is worried that she will be similarly affected.

“I was hoping that after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays, I would be able to make up for the lack of income during Ramadan,” she said. “But now, I’m afraid this is also slipping away.”

She would usually not sell during the fasting month.

A new round of restrictions, under the third movement control order, will take effect from tomorrow.

While restaurants and food stalls will be allowed to continue operating, there will be no dining-in.

With most people forced to work from home again, foodstalls like hers are likely to see a significant downturn in sales.

Mariah, 52, who runs her stall in Kuala Lumpur, said ingredients are perishable and if not cooked and sold within a specific time, they will have to be disposed.

“That means we not only see lower sales, but also lose the money spent on buying ingredients.”

Mariah wants the government to introduce a plan to cushion the impact for traders like her. “Otherwise, how am I going to put food on the table for my family?”

Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Association head Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman agreed that tighter restrictions are necessary.

Meanwhile, a hawker who sells kuih from her roadside stall said her husband lost his job in the hotel industry three months ago, and the family now depends solely on her business to survive.

“Now, he helps me run the stall and delivers the kuih. If the situation does not improve, I fear we could lose everything.”

The woman, who declined to give her name, said she used to make RM1,000 to RM2,000 a month. When the first movement control was imposed, she tried to sell her kuih online “but it was a flop”.

“There were days when meals were just rice and eggs as we did not have the money to buy more food.

“We had to save some money for utilities such as electricity and water.”

“Whatever decision the government makes has a direct impact on those of us who are either petty traders or daily wage earners. We fear we may not have any money to buy food for our children.”