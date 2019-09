KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,484 schools in seven states were closed today following an increase in the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings in the respective areas as at 1pm today.

The Education Ministry in a statement issued today said the closure involved 1,003,310 students.

Selangor recorded the highest number of schools that were closed at 538, followed by Sarawak (337); Perak (303); Penang (162); Federal Territories (66); Negri Sembilan (53) and Putrajaya (25).

According to the Malaysian Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) portal, three areas in Selangor recorded very unhealthy API readings namely Petaling Jaya (207), Shah Alam (220) and Johan Setia Klang (258).

Nilai in Negri Sembilan also recorded very unhealthy API reading of 208 as at 1pm.

The API reading between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and 300 or above (hazardous). — Bernama