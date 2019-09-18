Haze: All schools in Selangor to close until Friday

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Disaster Management Committee has ordered all public and private schools in the state to close for two days from tomorrow due to the worsening haze condition.

The State Secretary’s Office in a statement here said the closure order was made following the ‘’unhealthy’’ and ‘’very unhealthy’’ Air Pollutant Index readings in the state since yesterday.

The order was also issued to ensure that students’ health was not compromised as long-term exposure to the haze could lead to respiratory problems, it said.

“The Selangor State Education Department and the district education offices should inform schools and parents in their respective areas on the closure immediately,“ the statement said. — Bernama