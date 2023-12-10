Haze: Batu Pahat, Larkin record unhealthy API as of 9am

KUALA LUMPUR: Two areas in Johor recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as of 9am today.

According to the Environment Department’s Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) website, Batu Pahat recorded an API reading of 155, and Larkin had a reading of 122.

Meanwhile, 48 areas recorded a moderate API with readings of 51-100, while 18 others recorded good API readings of less than 50.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates the air quality is good; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and above 300, hazardous.

The API data is issued hourly based on 68 air quality monitoring stations nationwide. - Bernama