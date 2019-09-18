Haze expected to worsen: Nadma

PETALING JAYA: The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) said the haze is expected to worsen with reduced visibility in Sarawak, the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia and eastern Sabah (Tawau and Sandakan) until tomorrow (Sept 19).

“According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hysplit Model of Haze Movement Report by the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued yesterday, cross border and local haze movement will thicken the haze causing reduced visibility in those areas,” Nadma said in a statement.

It added cloud seeding operations in Sarawak could only be carried out tomorrow or the day after, due to atmospheric, weather and cloud conditions.

The operation will be jointly coordinated with the Meteorological Department and the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

Nadma advised the public, especially those living in areas with unhealthy air to reduce their outdoor activities.

“If the people have to be outdoors, they have to put on face masks, drink a lot of water and refrain from carrying out open burning.”

For those driving in areas with API of more than 300, like in Sri Aman, it said, they should switch on the headlamps of their vehicles.